Vogelbach was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Vogelbach only played in two games after being called up for the second half of the season, and will head back to the Triple-A level as James Paxton (back) comes off the DL. Look for Vogelbach to return to Seattle once rosters expand in September, though he could wind up coming back sooner if there's an injury or two.

