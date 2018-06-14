Vogelbach was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Vogelbach only played in one game since rejoining the big-league club this past Friday and will head back down to the Triple-A level in order to receive everyday at-bats. The 25-year-old was sporting a slash line of just .210/.347/.339 with two home runs and six RBI in 23 contest for Seattle this season. In a slew of moves, the Mariners recalled pitchers Nick Rumbelow and Rob Whalen, and designated Mike Morin for assignment.

