The Mariners optioned Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

As a lightly used reserve first baseman/designated hitter, Vogelbach was a prime candidate to surrender his spot on the active roster after the Mariners acquired Alex Colome and Denard Span from the Rays on Friday. Vogelbach appeared in three games during his latest stint with the Mariners, going 1-for-6 with three walks and a run scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories