Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Shipped back to Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
As a lightly used reserve first baseman/designated hitter, Vogelbach was a prime candidate to surrender his spot on the active roster after the Mariners acquired Alex Colome and Denard Span from the Rays on Friday. Vogelbach appeared in three games during his latest stint with the Mariners, going 1-for-6 with three walks and a run scored.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base three times in MLB return•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks three homers during doubleheader•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Pair of homers since Triple-A arrival•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Heads back to minors•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out of Monday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...