Vogelbach will sit against southpaw Mike Minor and the Rangers on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vogelbach hasn't been strictly platooned, but he's only started against four of the 14 lefties who have faced the Mariners this season. Edwin Encarnacion serves as the designated hitter Monday, with Ryon Healy sliding to first base and Tim Beckham starting at third.

