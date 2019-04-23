Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against southpaw
Vogelbach is not starting Tuesday against lefty Nick Margevicius and the Padres.
There isn't room for both Vogelbach and Edwin Encarnacion in the lineup with the series being played in a National League park. Vogelbach could play first base Wednesday with righty Chris Paddack on the mound, but he's been strictly a designated hitter so far this season, so it's possible the Mariners will prefer Encarnacion's defense over Vogelbach's platoon advantage.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes deep again•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Back on home-run train in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base five times in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not in lineup•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Plays hero in win•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Tear continues in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran