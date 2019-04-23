Vogelbach is not starting Tuesday against lefty Nick Margevicius and the Padres.

There isn't room for both Vogelbach and Edwin Encarnacion in the lineup with the series being played in a National League park. Vogelbach could play first base Wednesday with righty Chris Paddack on the mound, but he's been strictly a designated hitter so far this season, so it's possible the Mariners will prefer Encarnacion's defense over Vogelbach's platoon advantage.

