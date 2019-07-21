Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting Sunday
Vogelbach is not in Sunday's lineup against the Angels.
With the Mariners facing a southpaw (Dillon Peters), Vogelbach will open the contest on the bench. Omar Narvaez will start at designated hitter while Tom Murphy gets the start behind the dish. Vogelbach is hitting .179 with 16 strikeouts in 12 games this month.
