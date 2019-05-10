Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting versus left-hander
Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Boston, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Vogelbach will once again head to the bench against a left-hander as Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound for the Red Sox. Edwin Encarnacion will serve as the designated hitter while Jay Bruce receives the start at first base Friday.
