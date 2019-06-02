Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting versus lefty

Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners faced three left-handed starting pitchers during the weekend series, so it's not surprising that the lefty-hitting Vogelbach will have to sit out one of those contests. He went 1-for-6 while starting Friday and Saturday, dropping his season batting average to .242. The slugger has endured a bit of a rough patch lately, managing a .154/.267/.231 slash line over his past 11 contests.