Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slims down over offseason
Vogelbach reported to camp noticeably trimmer Monday and will compete with Ryon Healy for starting first-base duties during camp, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Vogelbach didn't provide a number for his weight loss, but manager Scott Servais came away impressed with the 26-year-old's body transformation while he faces an important battle this spring. In addition to vying for the top spot on the depth chart at first base -- for which he enters camp as the underdog -- Vogelbach may need to perform well this spring just to keep his spot on the 40-man roster. Vogelbach is out of minor-league options and the lack of defensive versatility he provides may make it difficult for the Mariners to justify keeping him around as a bench piece.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Spearheads win with pinch-hit slam•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks two-run blast in return•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Returns to lineup•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Currently limited by hamstring injury•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Called up for final month•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sent back down to Tacoma•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Roto: Attacking steals
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Roto: Finding Wins
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Roto: Finding RBI bargains
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
Roto: Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....