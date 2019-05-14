Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs 10th homer
Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the A's.
His eighth-inning blast off Lou Trivino knotted the score at 4-4 and set the stage for a wild 10th inning, which saw Oakland take the lead on their fifth solo homer of the night only for Seattle to rally in the bottom half of the frame. Vogelbach now has 10 homers on the year, but only two in his last 18 games, to go along with a robust .248/.394/.587 slash line.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting versus left-hander•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks round tripper in loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Out against lefty•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against southpaw•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes deep again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...