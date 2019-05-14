Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the A's.

His eighth-inning blast off Lou Trivino knotted the score at 4-4 and set the stage for a wild 10th inning, which saw Oakland take the lead on their fifth solo homer of the night only for Seattle to rally in the bottom half of the frame. Vogelbach now has 10 homers on the year, but only two in his last 18 games, to go along with a robust .248/.394/.587 slash line.