Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs 13th homer in win
Vogelbach went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Twins on Sunday.
Vogelbach's fifth-inning solo shot snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Mariners a lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way. The 26-year-old slugger has been scuffling at the plate in May after hitting .328 in April, but half of his 10 hits during the current month have left the yard, with four of those homers coming within the last five games. Vogelbach has also hit safely in five straight overall, which could certainly be a sign he's starting to heat back up.
