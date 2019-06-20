Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs 18th homer

Vogelbach went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Royals.

He launched a solo shot in the first inning, going back-to-back with Domingo Santana. Vogelbach continues to get on base at an impressive clip -- he's got an 18:15 BB:K through 18 games in June -- and on the year, the 26-year-old is slashing .256/.396/.543 with 18 homers and 42 RBI in 69 contests.