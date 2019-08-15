Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs 27th homer
Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Tigers on Wednesday.
Vogelbach squared up for his 27th round tripper of the season in the fifth inning off Edwin Jackson, only his seventh time leaving the yard since June 30. The slugger boasts career highs in both homers and RBI (68), but a prolonged slump (.183 average over the last 31 games) has sunk his average 17 points to .227 over that span. Nevertheless, Vogelbach's 4.5 pitches per plate appearance this season have helped lead to 69 walks and a corresponding .352 on-base percentage, helping tide his fantasy managers over to an extent during his struggles.
