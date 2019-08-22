Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs homer in loss
Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.
Vogelbach's 362-foot shot to right in the ninth brought the Mariners to within 5-4 at the time. The slugger has left the yard on a modest three occasions over his first 16 games in August and is hitting just .154 for the month, but at least five of his eight hits have gone for extra bases.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Catches breather•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs 27th homer•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Sitting against lefty•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks double in loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Goes yard in blowout loss•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Multi-hit effort in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....