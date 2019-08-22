Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Slugs homer in loss

Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Vogelbach's 362-foot shot to right in the ninth brought the Mariners to within 5-4 at the time. The slugger has left the yard on a modest three occasions over his first 16 games in August and is hitting just .154 for the month, but at least five of his eight hits have gone for extra bases.