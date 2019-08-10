Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks double in loss
Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Rays on Friday.
Vogelbach managed the only other extra-base hit for the Mariners besides Ryan Court's home run. The slugger had been mired in a 1-for-21 slump over his previous six games, with his sole hit during that span a home run. Friday's production might ultimately prove to be a launchpad for a resurgence at the plate, one that Vogelbach is badly in need of after hitting just .185 since July 2.
