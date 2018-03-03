Vogelbach, who went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Friday's 4-2 Cactus League win over the Brewers, is 4-for-9 with a double, Friday's homer, three RBI, three walks and four runs across four spring training games.

The burly infielder is knocking the cover off the ball and has apparently recovered fully from a bruised foot caused by a foul ball Feb. 23. Vogelbach opened the 2017 season in a platoon at first with veteran Danny Valencia, but a rough go against major-league pitching earned him a trip down to Triple-A Tacoma. He then proceeded to put together a strong season with the Rainiers -- slashing .290/.388/.455 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 83 RBI -- before finding his way back up to the big-league club as part of September call-ups. He'll look to parlay another year of seasoning into an Opening Day roster spot in 2018, and his strong start to spring certainly has him trending in the right direction.