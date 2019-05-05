Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Indians on Saturday.

The slugger took Carlos Carrasco deep in the fourth inning, a 392-foot shot to right that served as his ninth round tripper of the campaign. Vogelbach has been in a modest slump of late -- factoring in Saturday's production, he's 3-for-16 over his last seven games -- and the homer was his first since April 20.