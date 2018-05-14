Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks three homers during doubleheader
Vogelbach went 3-for-7 with three home runs and four RBI for Triple-A Tacoma in a Sunday doubleheader split with Sacramento.
Vogelbach now has four round trippers in the last three games for the Rainiers, and he's gone deep a whopping eight times in just 18 games at the Triple-A level this season. The burly infielder's minor-league success is in stark contrast to his middling .204/.317/.352 line over 19 games with the Mariners this season.
