Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks two-run blast in return
Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.
After having sat altogether in eight of 10 September games while dealing with a hamstring issue, Vogelbach was a late addition to the lineup Sunday as the designated hitter in place of Nelson Cruz (illness). The 25-year-old responded with a 429-foot shot to right field in the fourth with Kyle Seager aboard that knotted the game at 3-3. Sunday marked Vogelbach's first start since returning from Triple-A Tacoma upon roster expansions, and he could be in line for another in Monday's series opener versus the Astros if Cruz's absence lingers.
