Vogelbach was informed Sunday that he will be included on the Mariners' Opening Day roster, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The writing was on the wall for Vogelbach to break camp with the Mariners after the team returned Rule 5 pick Mike Ford to the Yankees on Saturday, thinning the competition at first base and designated hitter. With Ryon Healy and Nelson Cruz both ready to go for the start of the season after being limited by injuries for large portions of spring training, Vogelbach may only receive a couple starts per week to go along with occasional pinch-hitting opportunities.