Vogelbach smacked an eighth-inning grand slam in a pinch-hit at-bat during Monday's win over the Astros.

Vogelbach single-handedly led Seattle to a win with one swing of the bat, as his 398-foot shot to right center in the eighth with two out gave them all their runs on the night. The 25-year-old has now left the yard in consecutive games, leading to six RBI during that stretch.

