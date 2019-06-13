Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Stellar night in victory

Vogelbach went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Vogelbach squared up on a Jose Berrios offering in the sixth inning to finally break the ice on the scoreboard for either squad. The slugger continues to tear through all comers in June, with Wednesday's multi-hit effort, his third in the last six games, pushing his monthly average to an impressive .351. Vogelbach has also left the yard in two of his last three games and has seen a 20-point boost in his season average to .261 since the beginning of the month.