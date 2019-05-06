Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

The Mariners will go with Jay Bruce as their designated hitter in the series opener, relegating the lefty-swinging Vogelbach to a bench role while southpaw CC Sabathia toes the rubber for New York. Vogelbach has opened plenty of eyes with a 1.119 OPS this season but has yet to solve lefties, who have limited him to two hits in 18 plate appearances.