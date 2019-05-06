Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Takes seat against lefty
Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
The Mariners will go with Jay Bruce as their designated hitter in the series opener, relegating the lefty-swinging Vogelbach to a bench role while southpaw CC Sabathia toes the rubber for New York. Vogelbach has opened plenty of eyes with a 1.119 OPS this season but has yet to solve lefties, who have limited him to two hits in 18 plate appearances.
