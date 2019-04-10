Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Tear continues in win
Vogelbach went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run in a win over the Royals on Tuesday.
The gravy train will slow down at some point, but fantasy owners are basking in the glow of Vogelbach's incandescent start for the time being. The 26-year-old's multi-hit effort Tuesday was his fourth in the last five games, a span during which he's also racked up nine extra-base hits (four doubles, five home runs). While Vogelbach is actually making contact slightly less frequently as compared to last season (68.2 percent, compared to 2018's 70.1 percent), he's been helped out by a completely unsustainable .600 BABIP through his first 29 plate appearances. Vogelbach is also currently benefiting from a 55.6 percent HR/FB rate that is an extreme outlier for a player who's never generated a figure in that category higher than 21.9 percent at any stop in his professional career.
