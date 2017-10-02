Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Two-hit effort to wrap up season
Vogelbach went 2-for-2 with an RBI double in Sunday's season-ending 6-2 loss to the Angels.
The burly infielder saw just 11 at-bats since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sept. 5, hitting safely in three of them. Vogelbach had initially been slated to start the regular season in a platoon at first base with veteran Danny Valencia, but a rough spring played a part in those plans being scuttled. He spent the majority of the campaign with the Rainiers, where he generated a solid .290/.388/.455 line with 42 extra-base hits (25 doubles, 17 home runs) and 83 RBI over 541 plate appearances. Vogelbach figures to get another long look in spring training, particularly with Valencia and fellow veteran Yonder Alonso both currently unsigned for next season.
More News
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Returns to majors•
-
Mariners' Dan Vogelbach: Biding his time at Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Dan Vogelbach: Solid numbers at Triple-A Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Dan Vogelbach: Shuttled back to minors•
-
Mariners' Dan Vogelbach: Returns to majors•
-
Mariners' Dan Vogelbach: Optioned down to Triple-A•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...