Vogelbach went 2-for-2 with an RBI double in Sunday's season-ending 6-2 loss to the Angels.

The burly infielder saw just 11 at-bats since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sept. 5, hitting safely in three of them. Vogelbach had initially been slated to start the regular season in a platoon at first base with veteran Danny Valencia, but a rough spring played a part in those plans being scuttled. He spent the majority of the campaign with the Rainiers, where he generated a solid .290/.388/.455 line with 42 extra-base hits (25 doubles, 17 home runs) and 83 RBI over 541 plate appearances. Vogelbach figures to get another long look in spring training, particularly with Valencia and fellow veteran Yonder Alonso both currently unsigned for next season.