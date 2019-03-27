Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Walks in return to action
Vogelbach (elbow) went 0-for-3 with a walk in an exhibition loss to the Padres on Tuesday.
Vogelbach had been battling a sore elbow that stemmed from getting plunked in his first plate appearance of the season last Wednesday against the Athletics in Japan. Tuesday's return to action leaves him poised to jump back into the starting lineup for Thursday's home opener against the Red Sox.
