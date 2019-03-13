Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Will join team for Japan series
The Mariners have informed Vogelbach that he'll be included on the roster next week for the team's two-game, season-opening series with the Athletics in Tokyo, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners and Athletics will both be allotted 28-man rosters in Japan as they kick off their seasons a week before the league's other 28 teams. That extra roster flexibility will make it easier for the Mariners to keep Vogelbach around temporarily, but the 26-year-old may have already earned his spot with the big club once they resume play in North America. Heading into Wednesday, Vogelbach has reached base at a .613 clip in Cactus League play, largely owing to his 12 walks in 31 plate appearances. With no minor-league options remaining and the Mariners down a corner-infield bat in Kyle Seager (hand) through at least the beginning of May, Vogelbach looks poised to fill at least a part-time role at first base or designated hitter for Seattle early in the season.
