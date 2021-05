Zamora (1-0) got the win Saturday against Texas, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing no base runners with one strikeout as Seattle prevailed 3-2.

Making his first appearance since 2019, Zamora recorded the final out of the sixth and pitched a clean seventh to prove his merit. A J.P. Crawford home run in the bottom of the seventh put Zamora in line for the win as he looks to claim a sizeable role in an open Seattle pen.