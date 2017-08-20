Espinosa was released by the Mariners on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners picked up Espinosa last month after he was released but the Angels, but they decided to cut ties with him as well after he failed to hit over the Mendoza Line in his limited playing time. He now owns an abysmal .164/.237/.279 line through 85 games this season. Despite his embarrassing performance at the plate, he can still play a solid second base, so look for him to latch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal.