Valencia is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Valencia will head to the bench as the Mariners take on Jake Junis and the Royals in the second leg of the doubleheader. Danny Espinosa will take over at first base, batting ninth.

