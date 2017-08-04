Mariners' Danny Valencia: Slugs 12th homer in loss
Valencia went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.
Valencia's 12th round tripper of the season had to survive a replay review but was ultimately confirmed. The 32-year-old is off to a hot start in August, hitting .417 over the first three games of the month. The veteran infielder's solo blast also marked the first time he'd gone deep since July 17, and at that point in the game, was just his second extra-base hit since that contest.
More News
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Key hit in win•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Smacks another home run•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Launches three-run bomb Sunday•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Another multi-hit effort Friday•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Slugs three-run homer Thursday•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Raps out three hits Monday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...