Valencia went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.

Valencia's 12th round tripper of the season had to survive a replay review but was ultimately confirmed. The 32-year-old is off to a hot start in August, hitting .417 over the first three games of the month. The veteran infielder's solo blast also marked the first time he'd gone deep since July 17, and at that point in the game, was just his second extra-base hit since that contest.