Young appeared out of the bullpen for Triple-A Tacoma in two of the club's final three games before the All-Star break, striking out four while allowing three baserunners over two scoreless innings.

Young rejoined the Mariners' top affiliate for the weekend after he was optioned back to Tacoma following a doubleheader Wednesday with the Nationals. The 28-year-old lefty should rank near the top of the list for a call-up if the Mariners require an extra relief arm at any point in the second half of the season.