The Mariners recalled Young from Triple-A Tacoma and designated him as their 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader in Washington.

The 28-year-old will give Seattle an extra left-handed arm out of the bullpen for the doubleheader, but he'll likely be headed back to Tacoma immediately after the twin bill. Young previously covered 3.2 innings across two appearances with Seattle this season, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five.