McCaughan is headed to Chicago to join the Mariners and could be recalled prior to the team's series opener Monday versus the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Devin Sweet is also travelling with McCaughan from Tacoma to Chicago and one of them is expected to take the roster spot vacated by Emerson Hancock (shoulder). Seattle might opt to add both pitchers to the bullpen after they needed seven innings of relief Sunday in Houston following Hancock's injury.