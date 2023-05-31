The Mariners optioned McCaughan to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
McCaughan spent just one day on the 26-man roster, and he threw three innings of relief while allowing three runs in Seattle's loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. Matt Festa was recalled from Tacoma to give the Mariners a fresh bullpen arm.
More News
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Promotion official•
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Call-up imminent•
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Sent to minors camp•
-
Mariners' Darren McCaughan: Removed from 40-man roster•