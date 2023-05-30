Seattle recalled McCaughan from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
McCaughan struggled in a brief prior stint with the Mariners and is showing a rough 8.33 ERA in 40 innings of work this season at the Triple-A level. The 27-year-old will likely fill a mop-up role in his return to the bigs.
