The Mariners reassigned McCaughan to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
After making two appearances (one start) for Seattle in 2021, McCaughan spent the entire 2022 campaign at Triple-A Tacoma, where he logged a 4.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP while striking out 141 batters over 154.1 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander is expected to continue serving as organizational starting pitching depth at Tacoma in 2023, and his lack of a 40-man roster spot likely won't make him the Mariners' first choice if a spot starter is needed at the big-league level.
