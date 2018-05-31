Mariners' David Freitas: Brought back to majors
Freitas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Freitas was summoned to the majors to take the roster spot of Chris Herrmann (ribs), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. He's expected to serve as the team's backup catcher while Herrmann is sidelined. The 29-year-old hit .217/.321/.304 across 19 games with the big club earlier in the year. Freitas will be active for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
