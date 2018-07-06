Freitas was recalled by the Mariners on Thursday.

With Mike Zunino (ankle) heading to the disabled list, the Mariners replenished their catching depth by bringing Freitas up from Triple-A Tacoma. Freitas has 67 plate appearances with the Mariners this season, posting a .217/.299/.283 slash line with four doubles. He figures to serve as the backup to Chris Herrmann during Zunino's stint on the DL.

