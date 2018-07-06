Mariners' David Freitas: Called up by Mariners
Freitas was recalled by the Mariners on Thursday.
With Mike Zunino (ankle) heading to the disabled list, the Mariners replenished their catching depth by bringing Freitas up from Triple-A Tacoma. Freitas has 67 plate appearances with the Mariners this season, posting a .217/.299/.283 slash line with four doubles. He figures to serve as the backup to Chris Herrmann during Zunino's stint on the DL.
