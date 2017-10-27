Mariners' David Freitas: Claimed by Seattle
Freitas was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Friday.
Freitas appeared in just six games for the Braves this past season, going 4-for-17 with two doubles and two RBI during first taste of the big leagues. The 28-year-old catcher spent a majority of the year with Triple-A Gwinnett, slashing ,263/.338/.356 with three home runs and 21 RBI in 71 games with the team. Moving forward, he will provide depth behind Mike Zunino in Seattle, and is a solid candidate to join the club out of spring training.
