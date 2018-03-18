Freitas was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Over the course of the spring, Freitas went 5-for-21 (.238) over 11 games for the Mariners. While he had a chance to make the team's Opening Day roster, Freitas will begin the upcoming season with Tacoma. However, if Mike Marjama doesn't deliver in his reserve role behind Mike Zunino, Freitas could appear in the Show during the year.