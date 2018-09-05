Freitas went 2-for-3 with a double in a loss to the Orioles on Tuesday.

Just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, Freitas came through with one of only two multi-hit efforts for the Mariners. The 29-year-old excelled with the Rainiers, but his playing time during September is expected to be sporadic with both Mike Zunino and Chris Herrmann ahead of him.

