Mariners' David Freitas: Puts in strong spring
Freitas went 1-for-2 in an exhibition loss to the Padres on Tuesday. He finished spring play hitting .409 with two doubles over 22 at-bats across 12 games.
Freitas saw the first 102 plate appearances of his big-league career in 2018 and posted a .215/.277/.312 line with six doubles, a home run and five RBI. Looking ahead to 2019, he could be in for a solid amount of playing time, considering Omar Narvaez, who's never played more than the 97 games he logged with the White Sox last season, has replaced the departed Mike Zunino behind the dish. Freitas showed decent pop over a long minor-league career that began in 2010, hitting or topping 20 extra-base hits in five different stops despite logging 321 plate appearances or fewer in four of them.
