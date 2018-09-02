Freitas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Freitas had a couple stints in the majors this season but only managed a .549 OPS in 78 at-bats. The 29-year-old crushed the ball for the Rainiers this season, slashing .349/.428/.527, and will serve as the Mariners' third catcher for their potential playoff push.

More News
Our Latest Stories