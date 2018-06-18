Mariners' David Freitas: Returned to minors
Freitas was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Chris Herrmann was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move and will reclaim his role as the Mariners' backup catcher. Freitas made just four appearances during his most recent stint with the big club, going 3-for-14 with seven strikeouts. He'll continue to serve as organizational catching depth.
