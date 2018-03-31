Mariners' David Freitas: Returns to majors
The Mariners recalled Freitas from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners placed starting catcher Mike Zunino (oblique) on the 10-day disabled list Friday, opening the spot for Freitas. Mike Marjama should serve as Seattle top option behind the plate in the meantime, with Freitas slated to serve as the team's backup catcher.
