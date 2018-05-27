Freitas was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Freitas has seen limited work this season as the Mariners' backup catcher, appearing in 19 games and hitting .217 with no home runs over 53 plate appearances. He'll be replaced on the active roster by Chris Herrmann, whose contract was selected from Tacoma in a corresponding move.

