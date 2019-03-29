Freitas was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Friday's acquisition of Tom Murphy from the Giants meant Freitas was no longer needed on the major league level, and indeed the catcher was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma to clear room for Murphy on the 25-man roster. It's a bit of unfortunate news for the 30-year-old considering he scored a run and hit an RBI sacrifice fly in Thursday's opener against the Red Sox. Freitas was expected to build upon 2018 numbers (.215/.277/.312 with a home run in 36 games) after the departure of Mike Zunino during the offseason, but evidently it'll be Murphy and Omar Narvaez who will benefit from the increase in playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories