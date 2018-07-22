Mariners' David Freitas: Shipped to minors
Freitas was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Freitas' demotion comes after No. 1 backstop Mike Zunino (ankle) was activated from the 10-day disabled list. During his two-and-a-half-week stint with the Mariners, Freitas appeared in six games, going 2-for-18 at the plate.
