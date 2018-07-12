Mariners' David Freitas: Smacks solo home run in win
Freitas went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.
The backup catcher took Jaime Barria deep for his first round tripper of the season in the third inning, opening the scoring on the night. Freitas and Chris Herrmann are currently holding down the fort behind the dish while Mike Zunino (ankle) remains out. However, with Zunino likely back in time to start the second half of the season July 20, Freitas is presumably a candidate to return to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.
